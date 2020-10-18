Advertisement

Everything you need to know about casting your ballot in West Virginia

'I Voted" stickers
'I Voted" stickers(WDTV)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of November 3rd, there are lingering questions about what an unprecedented election will look like. Already, West Virginians have broke mail-in ballot records, but what if you want in person? Here is a guide to voting this year in the Mountain State.

Need to Register?

The voter registration deadline was October 13th. If you missed that window, you missed your chance to cast a ballot in the November election.

Want to vote by mail?

You can request a ballot at www.GoVoteWV.com. You have until October 28th to request a mail-in ballot. When sending them in, they need to be postmarked by November 3rd.

Voting early in-person?

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, October 21st. These ballots will be open at your county clerk’s office during normal business times and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Early voting polls will be open until October 31st.

Voting on Election Day

Election Day is November 3rd 2020. Polls will be open in most precincts throughout the state, to find you local polling place, visit GoVoteWV.com. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

After polls close, join us later that night on Fox 10 from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. and then WDTV from 11 p.m. until 11:35 p.m. as our team breaks down results in real time. For the latest on elections in your area, follow our live tracking on WDTV.com.

