Michael’s 4 TDs Lead Fairmont Senior Past Robert C. Byrd for Sixth-Straight Time, 28-13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gage Michael tossed four touchdowns to lead Fairmont Senior past Robert C. Byrd for the sixth-consecutive time, 28-13.

With the victory, the Polar Bears improve to 4-2. The Flying Eagles drop to 4-2.

Michael, a Kent State commit, completed 14 of 23 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and ran for 142 yards as well. Jayden Cheriza hauled in three receptions for 69 yards and two scores. Evan Dennison logged five catches for 76 yards and one touchdown.

For Robert C. Byrd, Xavier Lopez was 14 of 29 through the air with one touchdown and one interception. Jeremiah King rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries and also recorded six receptions for 80 yards and one score. Bryson Lucas made six catches for 96 yards and recorded two interceptions for the Flying Eagles.

