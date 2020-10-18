Advertisement

Mister Bee CEO among magazine’s ‘Wonder Women’ in West Virginia

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The chief executive officer of one of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s most iconic companies is among 50 women featured in a magazines that focuses on life in West Virginia.

Parkersburg native Mary Anne Ketelsen, who owns and runs the day-to-day operations of the Mister Bee Potato Chip Company, is featured in the fall edition of WV Living magazine.

It’s the seventh year the magazine has recognized women in the state for their “can-do attitudes and Mountain State spirit."

“I am very honored to be recognized, as well as congratulations to all the other recipients," Ketelsen said. "It means a lot to Mister Bee to get this kind of recognition. And it makes me believe that the hard work has paid off.”

Mister Bee has been a staple in the Mid-Ohio Valley since it was found in 1951 by Leo and Sara Klein. Leo Klein ran the business until his death in 1979 at age 73, and the company stayed in the Klein family until 2010.

The company, which has its offices and production facilities on West Virginia Avenue, saw its share of rough times, including a fire and bankruptcy, before Ketelsen joined a group to buy the company in 2015.

As a lifelong resident of the region, Ketelsen said Mister Bee’s roots in the Mid-Ohio Valley attracted her to the company, which has run since 2018.

“I decided that Parkersburg needed another business," she said. “And I decided that I would run this place like it was my own, which it is. But also bring a lot of people in.”

Ketelsen, a Parkersburg High School graduated who earned degrees from what was at the time Parkersburg Community College, said she has been able to apply many of the skills she learned while working for 30 years at several plants to help turn Mister Bee into a thriving company. One indicator of success: the company has gone from 15 employees two years ago to 48

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Attorneys announce nearly $9-million in grants to fight addiction crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announced, in a release Saturday, that the Department of Justice awarded $8,902,765 in grants to “fight drug abuse and addiction” in the Northern District of West Virginia.

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

WDTV

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

News

Department of Education color-coded map: Doddridge falls red, Harrison shoots to green

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Major changes to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map this week as several counties have shifted their color-category.

Latest News

News

“Trump Train” rolls through the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Supporters of President Donald Trump parade through the MOV.

News

Justice appoints new director of Office of Drug Control

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice on Friday appointed Matthew Christiansen to replace Bob Hansen, who announced he was retiring earlier this week. Christiansen practices primary care and addiction medicine at Marshall Health and PROACT, he is also an associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

News

West Virginia sees surge in flu activity early in flu season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The CDC reports the Mountain State has jumped from minimal to moderate flu activity this week, joining Iowa as the only other state above minimal in the country.

News

Secretary of State reports over 85,000 ballots cast in West Virginia early voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
This marks nearly 6-times the number of mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 election and over 4-times the total number of mail-in ballots requested in 2016.

News

DHHR: 221 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
These new numbers bring the total number of cases to 19,801 known persons infected, and 399 deaths since reporting began.

News

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt Full Interview

Updated: 11 hours ago