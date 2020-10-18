Monday Outlook | October 16th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll see some more cloud cover as a frontal boundary approaches with chances of isolated rain showers overnight before chances increase Monday as a frontal boundary arrives from the west with rain chances increasing during the day. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder as well if there’s enough instability. We do expect to dry out and warm-up for the middle of the week, with highs getting close to 80 in some spots. Here’s a full breakdown.

Tonight: Maybe a few showers possible after midnight. We’ll be mostly cloudy otherwise. Low: 52

Monday: Mainly cloudy with rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder as the frontal boundary passes. The heaviest rain looks to be west of I-79. High: 63

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers increasing as front slowly passes through. Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers to the west as frontal boundary stalls. High: 68

Wednesday: More peeks of sunshine with warmer, September-like temperatures. High: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, but are you sure this is late October? Because some areas may break record highs in spots. High: 78

Friday: Mostly sunny early before clouds build late and a shower chance west of I-79 overnight. High: 74