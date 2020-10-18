West Union issues Boil Water Advisory for Railroad Street, Main St., Cottage Ave, Courts Street, Church Street and Wood St.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 18, 2020 water service will be turned off for repair of a Main Line Break in the Railroad Street. This problem may cause possible contamination of your water, upon water pressure loss. Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice. The areas affected are as follows:

Railroad Street,

Main St.,

Cottage Ave,

Courts Street,

Church Street

Wood St.

CONDITIONS INDICATE THERE IS A PROBABILITY THAT YOUR WATER IS CONTAMINATED. TESTING HAS NOT OCCURRED TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE PRESENCE OF CONTAMINATION IN YOUR WATER.

What should I do?

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, hand washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened and what is being done?

Main Line break occurred near the affected area of West Union. A Crew is on scene and repairs are being made but possible contamination may occur. We will inform you, by radio and television, when you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact Doug Cox at 304-873-1249 or City Hall at 304-873-1400. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e. people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.