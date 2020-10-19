Advertisement

Boil water notice issued in Fairmont

boil order
boil order(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont water department has issued a water boil notice starting Monday, Oct. 19.

If you have low water pressure, a loss of water or discoloration of water, the city advises you to boil the water before drinking it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool. Use boiled water or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

The City of Fairmont water department stated in a press release that they are repairing a main water line that is affecting Norway Road, Norway Loop Road and the surrounding area.

The city says to contact the Filtration Plant at (304) 366-1461 on Oct, 20. after 2 pm to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.

WDTV will provide updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two new providers join Broaddus Family Care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two new providers, Shane Ritchie, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, have joined Broaddus Family care at Broaddus Hospital.

News

Health officials report 221 new cases of COVID-19, no reported deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials didn’t report any COVID-19 related deaths today, making it the second day in a row with no deaths reported in the state.

News

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

“Crusin’ for a Cure” raises Alzheimer’s awareness through hot rods

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Home Instead Senior Care in Morgantown put on an antique car show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

News

Ruby Amphitheater reopens Sunday with free concert

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The city of Morgantown held a live performance at newly renovated Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

News

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

West Union issues Boil Water Advisory for Railroad Street, Main St., Cottage Ave, Courts Street, Church Street and Wood St.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On October 18, 2020 water service will be turned off for repair of a Main Line Break in the Railroad Street. This problem may cause possible contamination of your water, upon water pressure loss. Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice. The areas affected are as follows:

News

Everything you need to know about casting your ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Ahead of November 3rd, there are lingering questions about what an unprecedented election will look like. Already, West Virginians have broke mail-in ballot records, but what if you want in person? Here is a guide to voting this year in the Mountain State.