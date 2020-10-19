Boil water notice issued in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont water department has issued a water boil notice starting Monday, Oct. 19.

If you have low water pressure, a loss of water or discoloration of water, the city advises you to boil the water before drinking it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool. Use boiled water or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

The City of Fairmont water department stated in a press release that they are repairing a main water line that is affecting Norway Road, Norway Loop Road and the surrounding area.

The city says to contact the Filtration Plant at (304) 366-1461 on Oct, 20. after 2 pm to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.

WDTV will provide updates.

