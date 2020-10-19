“Crusin’ for a Cure” raises Alzheimer’s awareness through hot rods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home Instead Senior Care in Morgantown put on an antique car show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Home Instead was a senior care organization in Morgantown that provided services to help senior citizens live on their own.

Monica Everly said they have an Alzheimer’s care program where they help seniors with the disease.

The car show was at the Mountaineer Mall parking lot.

Everly had a personal connection to Alzheimer’s and added they plan to make the car show a yearly event.

“This is our first annual Crusin' for a Cure. It’s actually to fight against Alzheimer’s this is very near and dear to my heart. My Aunt Pat passed away from Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Everly said.

The money raised went to the community for Alzheimer

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.