CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tuesday is pharmacy technician day, and if you’re a licensed pharmacy tech looking for work, CVS Health is hiring 10,000 of them ahead of flu season. The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

An expanded scope of practice allows trained pharmacy techs to administer COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available, as long as they’re under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist.

CVS is also recruiting several thousand work-from-home customer service rep positions.

If you’re interested, you can apply online and take an online virtual job tryout.

