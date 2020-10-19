Advertisement

Doddridge County makes plea to run in cross country regionals

County was red on Saturday’s DHHR map
Carter Lipscomb
Carter Lipscomb(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County girls and boys cross country teams have combined to win 11 state championships. The Bulldogs have a chance to add to their trophy case in 2020, but this past Saturday’s WV DHHR color-coded map is standing in their way.

Doddridge County was red on the latest map, which by rule prevents them from holding in-person school or participating in athletic events. The regional cross country meet was slated to be held in Doddridge County on Thursday. It has since been moved to Tucker County.

County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman has been very outspoken on social media and has also been in constant discussions with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan on changing the ruling from the governor. Cross country runners who are in orange counties have the opportunity to test for COVID-19, and are allowed to participate in they receive a negative result. Doddridge has not been provided that same stipulation.

“I just don’t see why and how it is any different, a county in orange and red, if a student athlete test negative, they test negative,” Cheeseman said. "Let our student athletes test. Let them compete and participate. There are 14 cross country runners from Doddridge County.

When asked about Doddridge County cross country today, here’s what Governor Jim Justice had to say.

“We are working it as diligently as we possibly can,” he said. “The SSAC is trying... our department of education is trying... All of our medial team is trying but at the same team we have to remember too that what were doing more than anything is not going to school and that’s a big undertaking right there.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mountaineers allow only 240 yards per game

Sports

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 57 votes this week

Sports

Michael’s 4 TDs Lead Fairmont Senior Past Robert C. Byrd for Sixth-Straight Time, 28-13

Updated: 23 hours ago
Polar Bears improve to 4-2 overall

Sports

Doddridge, Randolph and Upshur Counties Halted for Postseason Play

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
DHHR color-coded map release shuts down four high schools for playoffs this week

Latest News

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 8

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
21 games will not be played in state this week

Sports

WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38–17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Mountaineers beat Jayhawks for seventh-straight time

Sports

Week 7 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 7 of the high school football season

Sports

Kansas’ Miles Will Not Coach Saturday at WVU

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT
Miles will not travel due to precautionary reasons after testing positive for COVID-19

Sports

No. 7 WVU Outlasts Baylor, 2-1

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT
Mountaineers improve to 5-1 overall

Sports

Four more games remain with tournament implications for WVU Women’s Soccer

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
Mountaineers are 4-1 and in first place in the Big 12