Doddridge County makes plea to run in cross country regionals

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County girls and boys cross country teams have combined to win 11 state championships. The Bulldogs have a chance to add to their trophy case in 2020, but this past Saturday’s WV DHHR color-coded map is standing in their way.

Doddridge County was red on the latest map, which by rule prevents them from holding in-person school or participating in athletic events. The regional cross country meet was slated to be held in Doddridge County on Thursday. It has since been moved to Tucker County.

County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman has been very outspoken on social media and has also been in constant discussions with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan on changing the ruling from the governor. Cross country runners who are in orange counties have the opportunity to test for COVID-19, and are allowed to participate in they receive a negative result. Doddridge has not been provided that same stipulation.

“I just don’t see why and how it is any different, a county in orange and red, if a student athlete test negative, they test negative,” Cheeseman said. "Let our student athletes test. Let them compete and participate. There are 14 cross country runners from Doddridge County.

When asked about Doddridge County cross country today, here’s what Governor Jim Justice had to say.

“We are working it as diligently as we possibly can,” he said. “The SSAC is trying... our department of education is trying... All of our medial team is trying but at the same team we have to remember too that what were doing more than anything is not going to school and that’s a big undertaking right there.”

