First death reported at Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility following COVID-19 outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced the 11th death of a Harrison County resident related to COVID-19.

The deceased is a 90-year-old female, who recently resided at the Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility, according to a press release from The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

According to the Stonerise website, there are a total of 26 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Meadowview Manor in Bridgeport.

It’s the largest active outbreak in nursing homes in North Central West Virginia.

