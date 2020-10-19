Four Weston locals are turning an old historic building into what they are calling 'The Weston Town Hub"

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - What many passing by would consider abandoned, four locals see it as an opportunity to bring livelihood back into their community.

In the city of Weston lies many historic buildings that have been preserved or deserted over many years, but for one building there’s hope.

“It’s not just going to be a one stop shop and then you’re out the door again, this is to create community, to bring everyone together,” said Co-Owner Ashley Montgomery.

And to bring the community together, four locals had to unite first to create an idea worth while.

They came up with what they are calling “The Weston Town Hub,” a place that will hold multiple businesses and housing options in the 24,000 sq. ft. facility.

“Once grants get established, work starts getting done on the project, then we’ll really start trying to nail down our potential businesses,” said Co-Owner Nick Montgomery.

“Adam and I are just really excited for what this can bring to the community of Weston, not only now but looking for our kids down the road to have something here in town,” said Co-Owner Jamie Burkhammer.

In a city that has seen a decline in population of the last 20 years, based off of US Census data, this is something both couples believe will help keep or bring people to the area.

“Lets put the unity in community, this is for all of us, the entire community, to have somewhere for our out of town guests and for us. Something to be proud of and keep local dollars local,” said Ashley.

The owners say they are looking to have the tap room open by this spring and from there begin to open more businesses throughout the building with the end goal of having everything complete in the next 2 and a half years.

