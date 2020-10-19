Advertisement

Gas prices have dropped in W.Va.

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia gas prices have dropped and now the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is five cents lower at $2.205 per gallon, according to AAA.

AAA announced the average price during the week of Oct. 12. was $2.253 and the week of Oct.21. was $2.598.

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$2.359      Bridgeport

$2.244      Clarksburg

$2.117      Huntington

$2.352      Martinsburg

$2.206      Morgantown

$2.101      Parkersburg

$2.109      Weirton

$2.154      Wheeling

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gasoline has also gone down.

Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year, according to AAA.

