Gas prices have dropped in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia gas prices have dropped and now the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is five cents lower at $2.205 per gallon, according to AAA.

AAA announced the average price during the week of Oct. 12. was $2.253 and the week of Oct.21. was $2.598.

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$2.359 Bridgeport

$2.244 Clarksburg

$2.117 Huntington

$2.352 Martinsburg

$2.206 Morgantown

$2.101 Parkersburg

$2.109 Weirton

$2.154 Wheeling

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gasoline has also gone down.

Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year, according to AAA.

