Gas prices have dropped in W.Va.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia gas prices have dropped and now the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is five cents lower at $2.205 per gallon, according to AAA.
AAA announced the average price during the week of Oct. 12. was $2.253 and the week of Oct.21. was $2.598.
The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:
$2.359 Bridgeport
$2.244 Clarksburg
$2.117 Huntington
$2.352 Martinsburg
$2.206 Morgantown
$2.101 Parkersburg
$2.109 Weirton
$2.154 Wheeling
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gasoline has also gone down.
Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year, according to AAA.
