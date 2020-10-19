Harry White, Jr.

Harry Staley White, Jr., age 86 of Moritz Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown. He was born July 16, 1934 in Grafton the son of Harry Staley White, Sr. and Mabel Mazel (Williams) White. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Anne (Chrislip) White; one son, Harry S. White, III and wife Melba of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Rachel, Virginia, and William; two cousins, Judy and Sam Kasonovic of Moundsville, WV and Robert Karl McDaniel of Philippi, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one cousin, Charlotte Williams. Harry graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1952 then served in the US Army from 1956-1962 serving in the 7th Army Stock Control. He was a member of Grafton Lodge #15 AF&AM, International Gideon’s Association, the GHS Nifty Fifties Class chairman and he helped organize Grafton Photography Club. Harry went to work at the Pentagon in Washington, DC in 1962-1968 working in computer operations. He was the Associate Director for Computer Standards at the Bureau of Standards (NIST). In 1982 he started his own computer company with his wife and son. In 1987 his son bought his father’s company then Harry moved back to Grafton was an administrator at WVU in the Ophthalmology Department. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Grafton. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday,at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.