Health officials report 221 new cases of COVID-19, no reported deaths

COVID 10/19
COVID 10/19(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 221 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 20,293.

DHHR officials didn’t report any COVID-19 related deaths today, making it the second day in a row with no deaths reported in the state. The last time there were no deaths reported on two consecutive days was on Aug. 16 and 17.

The death count remains at 399.

DHHR officials said 5,095 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 177 patients are currently hospitalized. 67 patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Hancock, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

  • Brooke County, October 19, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV
  • Cabell County, October 19, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Doddridge County, October 19, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV
  • Hancock County, October 19, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV
  • Harrison County, October 19, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV
  • Mingo County, October 19, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV, Call 304-235-3570 for appointment
  • Monroe County, October 19, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV *Call 304-772-3064 for appointment
  • Nicholas County, October 19, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV *Call 304-872-1663 for appointment
  • Taylor County, October 19, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 19, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV
  • Wayne County, October 19, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

