Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night Forecast | October 19, 2020

Clouds Are Rolling In, But When Will We See Rain?
We'll be mostly cloudy with a few showers as a cold front slides in from the west.
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning was a bit cloudy, and as we head into the afternoon, we’ll see some rain showers. This comes as a cold front pushes close to WV, bringing rain showers, and perhaps a roll of thunder, to areas west of I-79. Make sure to keep an umbrella with you and make sure to be careful on slick roads. The only solace is that we’ll see highs in the upper-60s today. Heading into tomorrow, more rain showers will affect areas west of I-79, before the system leaves, leaving us with cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday will heat up dramatically, reaching highs in the mid- to upper-70s, as warm air flows into our region due to a high-pressure system. In other words, Thursday will feel almost summer-like. In the long-term, a cold front will knock us back down to the 60s over the weekend, as well as bring rain showers. In other words, try to enjoy this week while you can.

Tonight: Close passage of the frontal boundary will give us mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers during the evening. Low: 54

Tuesday: Sunshine mixed with clouds and a few scattered showers here and there to start. High: 71

Tuesday Night: Skies begin to clear a little bit but a few clouds will remain. Low: 54

Wednesday: Summer lovers rejoice! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures and comfortable humidity. High: 78

Thursday: Mainly sunny and quite warm with comfy humidity to boot. Some areas may get really close to record highs. High: 80

