Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 19, 2020

Clouds Are Rolling In, But When Will We See Rain?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning was a bit cloudy, and as we head into the afternoon, we’ll see some rain showers. This comes as a cold front pushes close to WV, bringing rain showers, and perhaps a roll of thunder, to areas west of I-79. Make sure to keep an umbrella with you and make sure to be careful on slick roads. The only solace is that we’ll see highs in the upper-60s today. Heading into tomorrow, more rain showers will affect areas west of I-79, before the system leaves, leaving us with cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday will heat up dramatically, reaching highs in the mid- to upper-70s, as warm air flows into our region due to a high-pressure system. In other words, Thursday will feel almost summer-like. In the long-term, a cold front will knock us back down to the 60s over the weekend, as well as bring rain showers. In other words, try to enjoy this week while you can.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers, and even a roll of thunder possible, taking place in northern West Virginia. Areas west of I-79 are most likely to see this rain, but even if you don’t live west of I-79, you might want to take an umbrella just in case. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers happening at times. Most of the rain will be west of I-79. Low: 54.

Tuesday: We’ll be warmer tomorrow, but we’ll also see some more rain showers for the morning and afternoon. The rain should leave by the evening hours, leaving just mostly cloudy skies. High: 70.

Wednesday: The rain will be long gone, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s, well above-average for this time of year. It will be warm and nice. High: 76.

