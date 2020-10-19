Advertisement

Man jailed in W.Va. after ex-girlfriend’s throat slit

Kevin Lee Vanaelst- Mug
Kevin Lee Vanaelst- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia after his ex-girlfriend’s throat was slit with a box cutter earlier this month as she was taking personal protection order documents to a suburban Detroit police station.

Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45, was being held Monday in a Charleston, West Virginia, jail awaiting extradition to Michigan.

He was arrested Saturday in connection with the Oct. 9 attack on the 34-year-old woman outside the Clinton Township police office northeast of Detroit.

She suffered minor injuries. Police said the woman is about 22 weeks pregnant.

Prosecutors authorized a charge of assault with intent to murder last Tuesday against Vanaelst, of Clinton Township.

Clinton Township police said Vanaelst was arrested after authorities in Charleston found his vehicle near a homeless shelter.

