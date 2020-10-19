Marlene Brady Cayton, 73, of Stonewood passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on July 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Maynard Edsil and Wanda Gay Randolph Brady. Surviving are one daughter, Renee Matheny of Quiet Dell; three grandsons, Robert Matheny and his wife Laura, Joe Matheny, Brodie Stout; two great granddaughters, Violet Cann and Rosie Matheny; one brother, Larry Brady and his wife Mary of Quiet Dell; two sisters, Rae Donna Guy and her husband Thomas of Aliquippa, PA, and Robin Marozzi and her husband Mark of Nutter Fort; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Chris Stout of Clarksburg, Richie Stout and his husband Tommy Atha of Martinsburg, Kelly Lowther and her husband Bill of Youngstown, OH and Jennifer Edwards and her husband Willie, all of whom she considered her children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her companion, Richard “Buckshot” Stout; her brother, Ronald Brady; and a nephew, Andrew Brady. Marlene was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School and was an office manager having retired from Mine Safety and Health Administration. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend Sherman Goodwin officiating. In keeping with Marlene’s wishes, cremation services will follow the service. A private committal service will be held in the Stonewall Memorial Park at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

