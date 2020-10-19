Police: New York man admits to taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Max Paul Levine, of Bronx, New York, has admitted taking a West Virginia teen across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Levine, also known as “James Connely” and “Noxx Nocten,” 35, pled guilty today to one count of “Transportation of a Minor Across State Lines for Sexual Purposes,” according to U.S. Attorney Powell.

Levine admitted to transporting a 15-year-old West Virginia girl from her home in Harrison County to his residence in Bronx, New York to engage in sexual activity in June 2019, according to a press release.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.