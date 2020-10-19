Advertisement

Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest

Preston County- Person of Interest
Preston County- Person of Interest(Preston County Sherriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a spree of car thefts and burglaries.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page urging the public to come forward if they have any information on the person of interest.

If you have any information regarding this individual please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611 and speak with DFC WE Crawford.

