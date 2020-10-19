PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a spree of car thefts and burglaries.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page urging the public to come forward if they have any information on the person of interest.

If you have any information regarding this individual please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611 and speak with DFC WE Crawford.

