Ruby Amphitheater reopens Sunday with free concert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown held a live performance at newly renovated Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers and 18 Strings performed a free park re-opening concert.

Between renovations and COVID-19, Morgantown was unable to hold live events at the park.

The city’s Director of Arts and Cultural Development, Vincent Kitch, said it was a perfect time to hold a concert before the season changed.

“We essentially have not been able to do anything here at the park or at the Amphitheater. This is a great opportunity to have an event before winter gets here and have people enjoy local music,” he added.

Kitch hoped, by summer, they would be able to hold more live events.

