Sen. Capito on Senate Stimulus Bill: “I am not too optimistic we are going to get it passed, but I’m voting for this.”

Sen. Capito (R-WV) says she will vote for the proposed stimulus bill on the Senate floor, but does not expect it to pass the House vote.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During a news conference on a ReConnect grant awarded to Doddridge, Randolph and Barbour counties, Senator Shelley Moore Capito addressed the Senate’s upcoming vote on a stimulus bill.

“I am sorry to say this whole vote of additional COVID relief package has gotten - surprise, surprise - thrown up into politics. You know there is a big election coming up on November the third. I am not too optimistic we are going to get it passed, but I’m voting for this, because I feel like we need to join together, Republicans and Democrats, go where we have common ground (...) and go ahead and pass that,” said Sen. Capito.

She says she is back in Washington D.C. Monday night ahead of the Senate’s scheduled votes to continue working on this stimulus bill.

“We need to get together, as we have in the past, Republicans and Democrats, and pass an aid package. A further aid package. So that would be for individuals, small businesses, more testing, more vaccines, help for the schools to be able to reopen. I would hope we could pass that. I am not optimistic because it has gotten into the political arena and the Speaker has decided she doesn’t really want to, you know, join hands with us, so, I mean, we are going to keep pressing,” said Sen. Capito.

The stimulus bill is marred in controversy as parties fight over what should be included in the bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a deadline Tuesday to pass a bill before the election.

During Sen. Capito’s address Monday, she also mentioned progress on a coronavirus vaccine.

“We are on track to have a development of the vaccine by the first of the year. We are going to prioritize who gets it. (...) We need to prioritize for our most vulnerable and our front line workers who are dealing with COVID,” said Sen. Capito.

