Advertisement

Two new providers join Broaddus Family Care

(MGN Online)
(MGN Online)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Two new providers, Shane Ritchie, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, have joined Broaddus Family care at Broaddus Hospital.

The hospital announced that they will see patients scheduled in the outpatient family practice clinic Monday through Friday.

Ritchie received his Associate of Science degree from Davis and Elkins College prior to successfully completing a Bachelor’s and Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University, according to a press release. He holds a Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.

“Returning to the area has been wonderful. We were both ready for a more permanent lifestyle, and giving back to the local community is something we both care deeply about,” Shane said.

Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, is a lifelong resident of West Virginia, and comes to Broaddus Family Care after graduating from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN with both a Bachelor’s and Master of Science in Nursing, the release stated.

“I feel like I relate to my patients on many levels; through my own personal experiences and my medical training,” said Murray. “I like getting to know people so that I can provide them the best care; the care they deserve.”

Murray is board certified, and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 221 new cases of COVID-19, no reported deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials didn’t report any COVID-19 related deaths today, making it the second day in a row with no deaths reported in the state.

News

Boil water notice issued in Fairmont

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The City of Fairmont water department has issued a water boil notice starting Monday, Oct. 19.

News

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

“Crusin’ for a Cure” raises Alzheimer’s awareness through hot rods

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Home Instead Senior Care in Morgantown put on an antique car show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

News

Ruby Amphitheater reopens Sunday with free concert

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The city of Morgantown held a live performance at newly renovated Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

News

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

West Union issues Boil Water Advisory for Railroad Street, Main St., Cottage Ave, Courts Street, Church Street and Wood St.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On October 18, 2020 water service will be turned off for repair of a Main Line Break in the Railroad Street. This problem may cause possible contamination of your water, upon water pressure loss. Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice. The areas affected are as follows:

News

Everything you need to know about casting your ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Ahead of November 3rd, there are lingering questions about what an unprecedented election will look like. Already, West Virginians have broke mail-in ballot records, but what if you want in person? Here is a guide to voting this year in the Mountain State.