Two new providers join Broaddus Family Care

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Two new providers, Shane Ritchie, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, have joined Broaddus Family care at Broaddus Hospital.

The hospital announced that they will see patients scheduled in the outpatient family practice clinic Monday through Friday.

Ritchie received his Associate of Science degree from Davis and Elkins College prior to successfully completing a Bachelor’s and Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University, according to a press release. He holds a Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.

“Returning to the area has been wonderful. We were both ready for a more permanent lifestyle, and giving back to the local community is something we both care deeply about,” Shane said.

Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, is a lifelong resident of West Virginia, and comes to Broaddus Family Care after graduating from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN with both a Bachelor’s and Master of Science in Nursing, the release stated.

“I feel like I relate to my patients on many levels; through my own personal experiences and my medical training,” said Murray. “I like getting to know people so that I can provide them the best care; the care they deserve.”

Murray is board certified, and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

