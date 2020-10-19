U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in the Clarksburg area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive, Taylor Washington, who is wanted for an arrest warrant based on weapons violations.

Washington is described as a 29 year old, black male, 5′06″ 170 lbs. and has multiple tattoos over his body.

Washington is from Clarksburg and is believed to still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the US Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or via the USMS TIPS App. Anyone who provides information may remain anonymous.

