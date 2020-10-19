Advertisement

U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in the Clarksburg area

Taylor Washington
Taylor Washington(U.S. Marshals)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive, Taylor Washington, who is wanted for an arrest warrant based on weapons violations.

Washington is described as a 29 year old, black male, 5′06″ 170 lbs. and has multiple tattoos over his body.

Washington is from Clarksburg and is believed to still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the US Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or via the USMS TIPS App. Anyone who provides information may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First death reported at Meadowview Manor Nursing Facility following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced the 11th death of a Harrison County resident related to COVID-19.

News

Man jailed in W.Va. after ex-girlfriend’s throat slit

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45, was being held Monday in a Charleston, West Virginia, jail awaiting extradition to Michigan.

News

WV National Guard distributed over 19 million pieces of PPE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his press conference Monday afternoon.

News

Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a spree of car thefts and burglaries.

Latest News

News

Gas prices have dropped in W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia gas prices have dropped and now the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is five cents lower at $2.205 per gallon.

News

Two new providers join Broaddus Family Care

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two new providers, Shane Ritchie, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jessica Murray, APRN, NP-C, have joined Broaddus Family care at Broaddus Hospital.

News

Health officials report 221 new cases of COVID-19, no reported deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials didn’t report any COVID-19 related deaths today, making it the second day in a row with no deaths reported in the state.

News

Boil water notice issued in Fairmont

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The City of Fairmont water department has issued a water boil notice starting Monday, Oct. 19.

News

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 16 hours ago