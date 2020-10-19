WV National Guard distributed over 19 million pieces of PPE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard has received authorization from FEMA to increase the number of active personnel.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his press conference Monday afternoon.

Gov. Justice says the WVNG can increase their number of personnel to active status to 400.

So far, the national guard has distributed over 19 million pieces of personnel protective equipment to residents. They’ve performed over 48,000 COVID-19 tests and have disinfected 632 vehicles.

The WVNG has also performed over 160 facility disinfections in 22 counties.

They have trained 834 businesses, 111 long-term care facilities or medical practices, and 4,800 civilians on coronavirus prevention.

The National Guard has also made over 220,000 pieces of PPE.

