W.Va. State Senate race overview

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the republican candidate Robert Karnes served in the State Senate from 2015 to 2018. Democratic candidate Denise Campbell served as a three term Delegate.

Current senators include Republican John Pitsenbarger and Bill Hamilton.

Karnes defeated incumbent Pitsenbarger in the republican primary for the 11th district on June 9.

Members of the state senate serve four-year terms and are not subject to term limits. Both candidates agree that term limits are a good thing.

"I support term limits. I think that it’s very easy for people who have been in the legislator for a long period of time to forget where they came from so to speak,” said Karnes.

"I would say the difference between myself and my opponent is that I’m going to treat you with respect,” said Campbell.

Karnes says that there’s a fundamental differences between the two.

"I’m obviously a conservative in my social views and how a government should operate, it should be very limited,” said Karnes.

Campbell said that each candidate is different and cannot go by the party.

"My main purpose is not to represent a party, my main purpose is that I want to do good,” said Campbell.

Early voting begins Oct. 21. The West Virginia secretary of state’s office and county clerks will continue to accept applications for absentee ballots through Oct. 28.

