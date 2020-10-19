WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Through four games this year, WVU’s defense tops the nation in fewest yards allowed with only 240 per game.

The Mountaineers rank third in the country defending the pass giving up 149 per contest, rank fourth with four sacks per game and ninth in rushing yards allowed at 92.

On Saturday, WVU held Kansas to 157 yards of total offense, only 17 of which were in the second half, and seven first downs. The strong performance helped lead WVU to a 38-17 victory over the Jayhawks.

