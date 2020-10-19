Advertisement

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Mountaineers allow only 240 yards per game
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Through four games this year, WVU’s defense tops the nation in fewest yards allowed with only 240 per game.

The Mountaineers rank third in the country defending the pass giving up 149 per contest, rank fourth with four sacks per game and ninth in rushing yards allowed at 92.

On Saturday, WVU held Kansas to 157 yards of total offense, only 17 of which were in the second half, and seven first downs. The strong performance helped lead WVU to a 38-17 victory over the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 57 votes this week

Sports

Michael’s 4 TDs Lead Fairmont Senior Past Robert C. Byrd for Sixth-Straight Time, 28-13

Updated: 5 hours ago
Polar Bears improve to 4-2 overall

Sports

Doddridge, Randolph and Upshur Counties Halted for Postseason Play

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
DHHR color-coded map release shuts down four high schools for playoffs this week

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 8

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
21 games will not be played in state this week

Latest News

Sports

WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38–17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Mountaineers beat Jayhawks for seventh-straight time

Sports

Week 7 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 7 of the high school football season

Sports

Kansas’ Miles Will Not Coach Saturday at WVU

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT
Miles will not travel due to precautionary reasons after testing positive for COVID-19

Sports

No. 7 WVU Outlasts Baylor, 2-1

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT
Mountaineers improve to 5-1 overall

Sports

Four more games remain with tournament implications for WVU Women’s Soccer

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
Mountaineers are 4-1 and in first place in the Big 12

Sports

Four games required to make football playoffs, WVSSAC releases fall postseason modifications

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
Green, yellow & gold counties eligible for postseason play