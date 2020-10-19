WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU earned 57 votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, the fourth-most among unranked teams.

Oklahoma State tops the Big 12 and moved up one spot to No. 6. Iowa State rose three spots to No. 17. Kansas State is up two spots to 20. Marshall enters the rankings at No. 22.

Oklahoma received the second-most votes among unranked teams with 74. Texas also received one vote.

