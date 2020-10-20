Advertisement

Bob Murray retires as board chairman of US coal giant

Robert Murray
Robert Murray(AP Photo/Kenny Crookston)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Robert Murray, the founder and former president and CEO of a major U.S. coal operator that recently emerged from federal bankruptcy, has retired as chairman of the company’s board.

Murray ended a six-decade career by announcing his retirement Monday as board chairman of American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc.

“Throughout my life in and about coal mines and in our industry, I have given all that I had to our employees and their families to sustain their family livelihoods and jobs for the hard working people in our mining communities,” Murray said in a statement.

Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988. The company’s Chapter 11 plan became effective last month when it completed the sale of its assets to an entity formed by former creditors.

The new company, St. Clairsville, Ohio-based ACNR, is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator with active mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Utah.

When the bankruptcy filing was announced in October 2019, Murray was replaced as president and CEO of Murray Energy by Robert D. Moore. Moore also heads the new company, which has more than 4,000 employees.

Eugene I. Davis, who was elected ACNR’s new board chairman, said the company celebrates Murray’s “grit and determination.”

Moore added that “no one has been more devoted to the industry and ACNR’s business than Mr. Murray. When others shied away from the industry he dug in and worked hard for the industry and for our business.”

Murray fought federal regulations on the coal industry for years. His company filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2014 over regulations to cut the amount of dust in coal mines to reduce the incidence of black lung disease, saying they were overly burdensome and costly to the industry.

Murray himself filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor this year for black lung benefits, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and is “near death.”

In a 2017 interview with The Associated Press, Murray, using an oxygen machine, insisted his lung issues weren’t coal-related but were due to “idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.”

“It’s not from the mining. It’s a different disease,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 relief kits

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man who wanted to see Trump gets time served in standoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Washington state man who said he was traveling to see President Donald Trump has been sentenced to time served for assaulting Secret Service special agents in West Virginia.

News

Lumberport is issuing a water boil notice for Water Street and Church Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A water boil notice is issued for Water Street and Church Street in Lumberport until further notice.

News

Shinnston Police Department warns of a “spoofing” scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A spoofing scam is when someone intentionally changes the caller ID to make it look like another person is calling.

Latest News

News

W.Va. early voting polling locations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Early voting kicks off this week in West Virginia. It runs from Oct. 21-31 and includes Saturdays.

News

Health officials report 226 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

WDTV

Students for Life want Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Students for Life of America gathered in front of Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Fairmont to demand that he uphold his pro-life stance.

News

Students For Life-Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.

News

One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.