Advertisement

Bridgeport to host Spring Valley in AAA showdown on Friday night

Tribe (4-0) vs. Timberwolves (3-1)
Bridgeport Spring Valley
Bridgeport Spring Valley(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-week hiatus, Bridgeport (4-0) will get back on the gridiron on Friday night against another AAA powerhouse in Spring Valley (3-1).

This matchup was finalized on Monday night, after the Tribe’s original contest against Buckhannon-Upshur was cancelled on Saturday due to Upshur county’s orange status on the DHHR map.

The Tribe’s last game was on October 2, when the Indians downed Parkersburg South 56-28 in their first game against a AAA opponent. The Timberwolves sole loss of the season came at the hands of Fairmont Senior, 27-18, at East-West Stadium on October 16. The Tribe defeated those same Polar Bears 44-33 in its second game of the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

North Marion’s Hall named Premier Bank Player of Week 7

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Husky junior quarterback

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 7

Updated: 1 hours ago
Plays feature three interceptions

Sports

Region I, Section II girls & boys soccer tournament moved to next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Upshur County was unable to participate this week because of their orange status on the DHHR map

Sports

Region I, Section II soccer tourney moved to next week

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Mountaineers pick up 3 weekly conference awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo & Akheem Mesidor

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run at regionals

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run in cross country regionals

Updated: 5 hours ago
County was red on Saturday’s DHHR map

Sports

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Mountaineers allow only 240 yards per game

Sports

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
Mountaineers earned 57 votes this week

Sports

Michael’s 4 TDs Lead Fairmont Senior Past Robert C. Byrd for Sixth-Straight Time, 28-13

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
Polar Bears improve to 4-2 overall