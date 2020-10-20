Bridgeport to host Spring Valley in AAA showdown on Friday night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-week hiatus, Bridgeport (4-0) will get back on the gridiron on Friday night against another AAA powerhouse in Spring Valley (3-1).

This matchup was finalized on Monday night, after the Tribe’s original contest against Buckhannon-Upshur was cancelled on Saturday due to Upshur county’s orange status on the DHHR map.

The Tribe’s last game was on October 2, when the Indians downed Parkersburg South 56-28 in their first game against a AAA opponent. The Timberwolves sole loss of the season came at the hands of Fairmont Senior, 27-18, at East-West Stadium on October 16. The Tribe defeated those same Polar Bears 44-33 in its second game of the season.

Breaking news...the Indians will host Spring Valley Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field pic.twitter.com/E3WPee4EDf — BHSIndiansRadio (@BHSIndiansRadio) October 19, 2020

