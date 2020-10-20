County Clerks prepare for early voting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are just 13 days away from Election Day, but for some it can be as early as tomorrow, Oct. 21. Early voting begins and the county clerks here in Harrison County say that things are already hectic.

Over 35 million Americans have cast their ballots early, in West Virginia over 90,000, and in our region Monongalia County leads with over 6,000 ballots being cast and Harrison County coming in at just over 4,000.

“Normally we would have anywhere from 300-500 absentee ballots, not thousands of them,” said Harrison County County Clerk Susan Thomas.

Now with early voting to begin Wednesday through October 31., Thomas says that she can’t predict how many people will show up to the polls, but they have seen an increase in people registering to vote, over 46,000, which is over 60 percent of the county’s population.

“This election has been difficult. It takes a lot of people to get it off the ground,” said Thomas.

Which is also why Thomas is saying with the large increase in citizens wanting to exercise their rights, voters need to take precaution, be patient and most importantly make sure their ballots are filled out correctly.

“If you voted for too many in one race, or you made a mark on the ballot where there shouldn’t be a mark on the ballot, that’s what ties things up on election night,” continued Thomas.

In Harrison county there are five early voting locations including at the Harrison County Courthouse.

