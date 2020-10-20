Advertisement

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission
Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former Marshall University football captain will spend seven and a half years behind bars, after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, was sentenced Monday in federal court. He will also be on supervised release for 15 years after he’s released from prison.

Taylor admitted he used an app called “Kik” to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.

According to information from the court, he also asked the agent to send him videos of his daughter.

"A former college football star that was a Captain on the Marshall University football team. He was idolized by countless kids across the country. This is a tragic case. Child pornography crimes are absolutely egregious and will not be tolerated,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart in a news release. “Child predators- whether football stars, a relative or a neighbor- should know that we’re coming for you. My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable through prosecutions like this.”

Taylor’s username on “Kik” was “58thatdude58.” According to a press release 58 is the number he wore while playing football at Marshall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.

News

New business to come to Westover

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Jordan Darensbourg's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

W.Va. State Senate race overview

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the republican candidate Robert Karnes served in the State Senate from 2015 to 2018. Democratic candidate Denise Campbell served as a three term Delegate.

Latest News

News

Four Weston locals are turning an old historic building into what they are calling ‘The Weston Town Hub’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
In the city of Weston lies many historic buildings that have been preserved or deserted over many years, but for one building there’s hope.

News

Sen. Capito on Senate Stimulus Bill: “I am not too optimistic we are going to get it passed, but I’m voting for this.”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Senator Shelley Moore Capito gave an update on the progress of a coronavirus vaccine.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says COVID vaccine expected 1 January.

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Police: New York man admits to taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Max Paul Levine, of Bronx, New York, has admitted taking a West Virginia teen across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

News

USDA announced $7.6-million grant to expand broadband in Randolph, Barbour and Doddridge counties

Updated: 18 hours ago
A massive broadband grant is awarded to CityNet to install over 200-miles of fiber optic networks through three of the most rural counties in our area.

News

Three WVU players win Big 12 awards

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
A trio of Mountaineers honored by the Big 12 Monday