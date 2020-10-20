Advertisement

Governor reverses course, Doddridge County allowed to participate in XC regionals Thursday

If county remains Orange on DHHR map this week
Carter Lipscomb
Carter Lipscomb(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bulldogs have won their first competition of the week, which is participation.

After originally being told that they would not be allowed to run in Thursday’s regional meets because of the county’s 'red’ status on Saturday’s DHHR map, Governor Jim Justice changed his mind today, and will now allow the Bulldogs to participate on Thursday if the county remains orange or better. The 14 runners have already been tested for COVID-19.

Thursday’s regional meet has been moved from Doddridge County to Tucker County High School. DC boys and girls cross country have combined for 11 cross country titles. The boys team, led by senior Carter Lipscomb, is ranked as the No. 1 team in Single A and the girls team is slotted at No. 3.

This Class A Region II qualifier for the October 31 state meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Top 5 plays of Week 7

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Bridgeport to host Spring Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Bridgeport to host Spring Valley in AAA showdown on Friday night

Updated: 15 hours ago
Tribe (4-0) vs. Timberwolves (3-1)

Sports

North Marion’s Hall named Premier Bank Player of Week 7

Updated: 15 hours ago
Husky junior quarterback

Latest News

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 7

Updated: 16 hours ago
Plays feature three interceptions

Sports

Region I, Section II girls & boys soccer tournament moved to next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
Upshur County was unable to participate this week because of their orange status on the DHHR map

Sports

Region I, Section II soccer tourney moved to next week

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Mountaineers pick up 3 weekly conference awards

Updated: 16 hours ago
Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo & Akheem Mesidor

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run at regionals

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run in cross country regionals

Updated: 20 hours ago
County was red on Saturday’s DHHR map