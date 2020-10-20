Governor reverses course, Doddridge County allowed to participate in XC regionals Thursday

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bulldogs have won their first competition of the week, which is participation.

After originally being told that they would not be allowed to run in Thursday’s regional meets because of the county’s 'red’ status on Saturday’s DHHR map, Governor Jim Justice changed his mind today, and will now allow the Bulldogs to participate on Thursday if the county remains orange or better. The 14 runners have already been tested for COVID-19.

Thursday’s regional meet has been moved from Doddridge County to Tucker County High School. DC boys and girls cross country have combined for 11 cross country titles. The boys team, led by senior Carter Lipscomb, is ranked as the No. 1 team in Single A and the girls team is slotted at No. 3.

This Class A Region II qualifier for the October 31 state meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.