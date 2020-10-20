Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 20, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It might be a nice morning, but clouds and a few rain showers are possible today. This comes as a stationary front tries to push southward, bringing some moisture into NCWV. Most of the rain will be confined to areas north of US-50, although a few stragglers could move south. The only solace is that we’ll reach into the low-70s today. Heading into tomorrow, the rain will be gone as the front lifts north, allowing for more sunny skies and for highs in the upper-70s. Thursday will be the same deal, only we could see highs in the unseasonably-warm low-80s in some spots. In other words, Wednesday and Thursday will almost feel like summer. After Friday, a cold front will swing in and bring rain showers and clouds over the weekend, on top of knocking temperatures back down into the mid-60s, bringing back that Fall-like feel that we remember.

Today: As we head into today, we’ll continue seeing cloudy skies for most of NCWV, with rain showers happening north of US-50. If you’re heading north, you might need something to keep dry with, but otherwise, it’s just cloudy skies. High: 72.

Tonight: Most of the rain potential will move out during the overnight hours, leaving mostly clear conditions. In other words, it will be a nice night out. Low: 55.

Wednesday: While skies might get a little cloudy, we’ll see more Sun than clouds, and we’ll also see temperatures reach the upper-70s. It will feel warm outside. High: 78.

Thursday: We’ll warm up even more, to highs that are usually seen in late-Summer. Some areas could even approach their own record highs. Make sure to drink plenty of water for the day. High: 80.

