Advertisement

Man who wanted to see Trump gets time served in standoff

Joshua Wills- Mug
Joshua Wills- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Washington state man who said he was traveling to see President Donald Trump has been sentenced to time served for assaulting Secret Service special agents in West Virginia.

Joshua Wills, 31, of Bremerton, Washington, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston to the 23 months already served since his arrest in November 2018, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Tuesday.

“Federal, state and local law enforcement put themselves in harm’s way to protect each and every one of us,” Stuart said in a statement. “Assaults on our Guardians of Justice will always be prosecuted by this U.S. Attorney.”

Wills pleaded guilty in September to assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers. He admitted in court that he intended to drive to the nation’s capital to meet the president. The Secret Service started investigating Wills after receiving reports he had a katana sword on his trip, prosecutors said.

Wills was arrested after a standoff at a campground, where he had gone to stay overnight and finish a PowerPoint presentation for Trump, according to court documents.

Three Secret Service agents and local police officers confronted Wills in the park. They spoke with him for about 30 minutes, then told him he was under arrest.

“Wills pulled out his sword and brandished it at us,” Secret Service Special Agent Thomas Fleming wrote in a criminal complaint. “Officers fired two non-lethal shotgun rounds to incapacitate Wills and he was wrestled to the ground.”

Wills' father had earlier told an agent his son was not a threat to the president and in fact worshipped Trump, the complaint said. His plan was to stand outside the White House gate with his sword strapped to his side. He wanted to deliver some type of evidence to the president in a package of smoked salmon from Seattle’s Pike Place Market, according to the complaint.

The charge had carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 relief kits

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Lumberport is issuing a water boil notice for Water Street and Church Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A water boil notice is issued for Water Street and Church Street in Lumberport until further notice.

News

Shinnston Police Department warns of a “spoofing” scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A spoofing scam is when someone intentionally changes the caller ID to make it look like another person is calling.

News

W.Va. early voting polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Early voting kicks off this week in West Virginia. It runs from Oct. 21-31 and includes Saturdays.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 226 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

WDTV

Students for Life want Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Students for Life of America gathered in front of Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Fairmont to demand that he uphold his pro-life stance.

News

Students For Life-Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.

News

One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.

News

New fiber-optic technology now available for businesses in Charleston

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Alpha technologies, a small business owned by a disabled veteran, has new fiber optic technology available for businesses in Charleston and South Charleston.