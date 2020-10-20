Monongalia County cannabis regulations could pose hurdle for local businesses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two years of progress for medical marijuana advocates in West Virginia after Governor Jim Justice signed a medical marijuana bill in 2017, but proposed regulations by Monongalia County health officials could pose a new hurdle.

Six pages of rules, including regulations on parking lots and setting a minimum requirement of two security guards on duty at all time have come under fire as too restrictive compared to the state’s published guidelines.

“I think that the legislature, you know, did a really good job putting in an amazing amount of regulations. The fact that Mon County thinks they are above and beyond. Thinks that they know better than what the entire state was able to put together. It is just ridiculous,” said Megan Baxter, manager of the Morgantown Appalachian Cannabis Company branch.

She says that even the proposed rules on parking could restrict several business in the county from applying for a distribution license.

“It is definitely a regulation that does not need to be put in, as soon as they would put in a regulation for parking it would immediately cut out several places who have tried to apply for dispensaries, including us,” said Baxter.

State officials faced backlash earlier this month as - of the ten businesses awarded West Virginia marijuana grower licenses, eight of them were out-of-state companies.

Baxter says that in the three years Appalachian Cannabis Company has been open in Morgantown, they have butted heads with the county several times, but say cannabis products provide a valuable resource to the aging population of West Virginia.

“The average age of a customer is over the age of 50. A lot of older people in the community that did not know much about cannabis or were really weary of it because of all of the things that they have learned or heard over the years. were really able to give it a try and the chance. See what it is, that there are non-psychoactive parts of it that can help you without getting you high. Things like that, so. It has been really great in the community,” said Baxter.

The Monongalia County Health Department chose not to comment on the concerns raised, but said that they will be addressed during an emergency meeting scheduled for 9 am on Thursday.

