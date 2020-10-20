Advertisement

Mountaineers pick up 3 weekly conference awards

Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo & Akheem Mesidor
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After defeating Kansas in the sole Big 12 game of the week 38-17, the Mountaineers picked up three of the four conference weekly awards.

Junior running back Leddie Brown was named the offensive player of the week. Brown rushed for 195 yards on 18 carries for his third 100 yard game of the season. He also scored two touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo garnered defensive player of the week honors. Chandler-Semedo led WVU with a game-high 9 tackles, 1 pass breakup and a TFL.

Freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week. The Canadian was a force on the line, registering 6 tackles including 5 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and a team high 2 sacks.

Kansas junior running back Pooka Williams won the fourth Big 12 award as Special Teams Player of the Week for his 100-yard kick return touchdown in the fourth quarter. That was Pooka’s final game of the 2020 season, as the Louisiana native has opted out of the remainder of the year to return home and be with his mother who is battling health issues.

