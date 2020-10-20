Advertisement

New fiber-optic technology now available for businesses in Charleston

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Business owners in the Charleston and South Charleston areas now have the access to fiber-optic technology.

Alpha Technologies is a small, veteran-owned business that works to provide efficient internet services to local businesses. Four years ago they announced a project that would bring a 35-mile fiber-optic ring into downtown Charleston. The ring, which is Alpha Connect, is designed to provide cloud services, an alternative internet provider and greater bandwidth.

Through their data center, Alpha Technologies is able to secure businesses information physically at their facility, as a back-up for the business.

“When businesses want to move into the area, technology is hindering to their ability to move here so our goal is to provide them fast connectivity,” said Douglas Tate, CEO and president of Alpha Technologies. “The ability to move in and just connect to a cable that provides their service, internet, their email, all of those services wrapped up in one bill, one connection.”

Aside from being CEO, Tate is also a disabled veteran who wanted to change the game for those looking for jobs someday in the mountain state.

“At nine years I got hurt and took a medical discharge so now I’m just 100% a disabled veteran,” he said. “So my goal is to not ride that, but take that and leverage it to bring more federal jobs in.”

Bridge Valley Community and Technical College is one of Alpha Technologies' customers:

“Through this pandemic, being able to remotely connect in (to our) VPN, employees can remotely connect into our network through their home securely and encrypted so (Alpha Connect) hosts that for us there, as well,” said Adam Ferrell, IT director at Bridge Valley.

Tate said this phase of the fiber is in Charleston and South Charleston, but they are looking to eventually expand into the western and southern half of West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 226 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

WDTV

Students for Life want Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Students for Life of America gathered in front of Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Fairmont to demand that he uphold his pro-life stance.

News

Students For Life-Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.

News

One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.

Latest News

News

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeremiah Taylor admitted he used an app called "Kik" to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.

News

New business to come to Westover

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Jordan Darensbourg's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

W.Va. State Senate race overview

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the republican candidate Robert Karnes served in the State Senate from 2015 to 2018. Democratic candidate Denise Campbell served as a three term Delegate.

News

Four Weston locals are turning an old historic building into what they are calling ‘The Weston Town Hub’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
In the city of Weston lies many historic buildings that have been preserved or deserted over many years, but for one building there’s hope.