North Marion’s Hall named Premier Bank Player of Week 7
Husky junior quarterback
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion quarterback Brody Hall has been named our Premier Bank Player of Week 7.
The junior accounted for four total touchdowns in the Huskies 35-8 victory over Lewis County on Friday night. He went 12-of-23 through the air for 170 yards and 1 score and added 3 rushing touchdowns with 9 carries and 78 yards on the ground.
We will have more on Hall coming up later in the week.
