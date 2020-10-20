Advertisement

One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

(WITN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Wood County on Saturday.

According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.

Paul M. Bailey, 21 of Walker, later died as a result of the shooting.

The involved Deputy was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he underwent medical treatment for minor injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with 5 News as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeremiah Taylor admitted he used an app called "Kik" to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.

News

New business to come to Westover

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Jordan Darensbourg's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

W.Va. State Senate race overview

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the republican candidate Robert Karnes served in the State Senate from 2015 to 2018. Democratic candidate Denise Campbell served as a three term Delegate.

Latest News

News

Four Weston locals are turning an old historic building into what they are calling ‘The Weston Town Hub’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
In the city of Weston lies many historic buildings that have been preserved or deserted over many years, but for one building there’s hope.

News

Sen. Capito on Senate Stimulus Bill: “I am not too optimistic we are going to get it passed, but I’m voting for this.”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Senator Shelley Moore Capito gave an update on the progress of a coronavirus vaccine.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says COVID vaccine expected 1 January.

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Police: New York man admits to taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Max Paul Levine, of Bronx, New York, has admitted taking a West Virginia teen across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

News

USDA announced $7.6-million grant to expand broadband in Randolph, Barbour and Doddridge counties

Updated: 18 hours ago
A massive broadband grant is awarded to CityNet to install over 200-miles of fiber optic networks through three of the most rural counties in our area.

News

Three WVU players win Big 12 awards

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
A trio of Mountaineers honored by the Big 12 Monday