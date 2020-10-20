One dead after officer involved shooting in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Wood County on Saturday.

According to a press release, West Virginia State Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance call on Stillwell Road, later leading to the officer involved shooting.

Paul M. Bailey, 21 of Walker, later died as a result of the shooting.

The involved Deputy was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he underwent medical treatment for minor injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

