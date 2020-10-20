Region I, Section II girls & boys soccer tournament moved to next week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur girls and boys soccer may get the opportunity to compete in the postseason after all.

After Upshur County flashed orange on Saturday’s DHHR map ahead of this weeks sectional tournament, the Bucs thought their season was over.

However, in a true act of sportsmanship, the schools in Region I, Section II, in conjunction with the WVSSAC, have decided to move the tournament to next week. This will hopefully allow Buckhannon-Upshur to participate, as the county has already moved from orange to gold as of Monday.

THINGS ARE LOOKING 🆙SHUR ⚽️

The Region I, Section II soccer tournaments have been moved to next week to hopefully accommodate @BU_Sports boys & girls soccer. @Bucs_Soccer152 @BUSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/m4HxIk4HU1 — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.