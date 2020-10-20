Advertisement

Region I, Section II girls & boys soccer tournament moved to next week

Upshur County was unable to participate this week because of their orange status on the DHHR map
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur girls and boys soccer may get the opportunity to compete in the postseason after all.

After Upshur County flashed orange on Saturday’s DHHR map ahead of this weeks sectional tournament, the Bucs thought their season was over.

However, in a true act of sportsmanship, the schools in Region I, Section II, in conjunction with the WVSSAC, have decided to move the tournament to next week. This will hopefully allow Buckhannon-Upshur to participate, as the county has already moved from orange to gold as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Region I, Section II soccer tourney moved to next week

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Sports

Mountaineers pick up 3 weekly conference awards

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo & Akheem Mesidor

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run at regionals

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Sports

Doddridge County makes plea to run in cross country regionals

Updated: 4 hours ago
County was red on Saturday’s DHHR map

Latest News

Sports

WVU Defense Tops Nation in Fewest Yards Allowed

Updated: 23 hours ago
Mountaineers allow only 240 yards per game

Sports

WVU Receives Fourth-Most Votes in Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 23 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 57 votes this week

Sports

Michael’s 4 TDs Lead Fairmont Senior Past Robert C. Byrd for Sixth-Straight Time, 28-13

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
Polar Bears improve to 4-2 overall

Sports

Doddridge, Randolph and Upshur Counties Halted for Postseason Play

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
DHHR color-coded map release shuts down four high schools for playoffs this week

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 8

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
21 games will not be played in state this week

Sports

WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38–17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Mountaineers beat Jayhawks for seventh-straight time