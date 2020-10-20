Advertisement

Shinnston Police Department warns of a “spoofing” scam

(KMVT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Shinnston Police Department announced that their phone number is being used for a “spoofing scam.”

A spoofing scam is when someone intentionally changes the caller ID to make it look like another person is calling.

Shinnston Police Chief Jon Harbert says that a scammer is calling people and “spoofing” the phone number to make it look like the police department is calling. Chief Harbert warns people to not give out personal information over the phone.

Chief Harbert says that the scammer is presenting himself as “Officer Kelly.” The call-back number has a “310” area code.

