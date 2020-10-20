Stephen “Steve” Dale Alfred, 66, of Alum Bridge traveled to God’s fishing hole on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family.He was born in Phoenixville, PA, on December 23, 1953, a son of the late Lt. Col. Oran Dale Alfred and Marjorie Baye Sullivan Alfred. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by one grandson, Dakoda Weese; and one brother, Bradford Jay Alfred.On June 4, 2001, Steve married the love of his life, Connie Lou Wuchter and together they have shared the last 19 wonderful years of marriage.Steve is survived by his wife, Connie Alfred of Alum Bridge; three daughters: Melissa Mathess and fiancé, Joey Woods, of Alum Bridge, Michelle Alfred of Kutztown, PA, and Melanie Conrad and husband, Larry, of Jane Lew; seven grandchildren: Brooke Williams and husband, Zeb, Kaleb Weese, Taylor Mathess, Jordon Conrad, Rylee Falk, Makennah Falk, and Stephen Craddock; four siblings: Connie Myers of Harrison Township, MI, Kenny Alfred and wife, LouAnn, of Alum Bridge, Edwin Alfred and wife, Donna, of Alum Bridge, and Susie Alfred and fiancé, Dave Rexroad, of Camden; and several nieces and nephews.Steve spent 17 years with the Midway Fire Department and worked for Burton’s Service Station for several years. He also worked at K-Mart and Goodyear in Pennsylvania as a mechanic. Steve loved taking deep-sea fishing trips with his buddies and also enjoyed ice fishing. He loved being outdoors whether he was gardening or feeding the wildlife near his home. More than anything, Steve treasured his time spent with family and loved cooking spaghetti for them. He especially enjoyed sharing his knife collection with his grandchildren. Stephen’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Graveside services will be held at Rock Grove Cemetery in Linn at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating. Inurnment will follow.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stephen Dale Alfred. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

