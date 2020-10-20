Students for Life want Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students for Life of America gathered in front of Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Fairmont to demand that he uphold his pro-life stance.

Students for Life were encouraging the legislature to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice of the United States.

People at the rally held up signs saying “Protect Life in Law” and “I am the Pro-life Generation” while multiple speakers took the podium.

The organization chose to rally in front of Manchin’s Fairmont office because they felt he didn’t follow through with his pro-life claims.

“We are out here rallying because Joe Manchin made a promise. He’s promised the West Virginian people that he will be voting for life, and he has not fulfilled that promise in years,” Sadie Shields, with Mountaineers for Life, said.

Shields went on to add that in her mind West Virginia wants government officials that are for the people.

“Because in a state that was founded on equality for all. We want a government that will follow the constitution and advocate for the lives of its people,” she said.

President of Students for Life, Kristan Hawkins said Barrett’s appointment would be a long time coming.

She added it’s Manchin’s job to uphold his pro-life promise and vote Barrett for the supreme court.

We reached out to Senator Manchin, and a spokesperson from his office said, “Senator Manchin has always supported West Virginians right to demonstrate peacefully and to have their voices heard. Any West Virginian wishing to share their concerns with Senator Manchin can call 304-342-5855 or email common_sense@manchin.Senate.Gov.”

