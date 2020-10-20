Advertisement

The Paycheck Protection Program has failed in the senate

By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program bill that aimed to help small businesses failed in the Senate Tuesday.

It comes as Democrats and Republicans are still at odds over more federal coronavirus relief two weeks until Election Day.

“The PPP has been taken hostage by Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) criticized the vote and said it would’ve allowed struggling businesses to help them stay afloat.

“Unfortunately, my colleagues across the aisle are letting politics get in the way, preventing us from delivering this relief,” Capito said. “This should have been avoided. Instead of playing politics with the livelihoods of hardworking Americans, we should be doing what the American people sent us here to do. I urge my colleagues to do their job and join us in finding a solution quickly.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he supports standalone bills, but not if they don’t have bipartisan support.

He told reporters Tuesday this bill leaves out many nonprofits and support for rural hospitals.

Manchin called it just a ‘messaging bill’ that Republicans can use to say Democrats are fighting proposed coronavirus relief packages. He said McConnell didn’t invite bipartisan talks on the package.

“He didn’t want any participation, didn’t ask for it, and left West Virginians behind,” Manchin said. “I’m sure there are people that get helped with this and they’re tickled to death, but it doesn’t fix our economy and market.”

The Senate on Wednesday is set to vote on a $500 billion stimulus bill that Democrats blocked last month.

