Three WVU players win Big 12 awards

(WSAZ) - When you are the only game in the Big 12 and win convincingly over Kansas, it’s pretty easy to lock up most of the Big 12 player of the week awards. WVU’s Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo and Akheem Mesidor were honored by the conference Monday afternoon.

Brown finished with a career-high 195 yards on 18 carries against Kansas for his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He also caught a six-yard touchdown from Jarret Doege in the second quarter for his second receiving TD of the season. His 87-yard run in the third quarter was the longest for a Mountaineer since November 2009.

Chandler-Semedo tied for a game-high nine tackles while registering a pass breakup and assisting on a tackle-for-loss. He was one of the main cogs on the WVU defense that held Kansas to 62 yards rushing, 95 yards passing and 157 yards of total offense.

Mesidor finished with six tackles, including tying for a team-high five solo tackles in West Virginia’s win over Kansas. He tied for a team-best 2.5 tackles-for-loss and tied for a team-high two sacks. All of his numbers were season highs.

