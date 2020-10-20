Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 7

Plays feature three interceptions
Week 7
Week 7(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Top 5 plays of Week 7 of the high school football season come to us from Gilmer County, Tucker County, Robert C. Byrd, Clay-Battelle and Ritchie County.

5. THE BIG HAMMY

Gilmer County quarterback Ean Hamric’s 73-yard touchdown run in win against Calhoun County.

4. THE MOUNTAIN LION MASH

Scoop and score from Tucker County’s Jeremy Liller

3. LUCAS LAYOUT

Diving interception from Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas

2. SHRIVER THE DIVER

Goal line pick from Clay-Battelle Carson Shriver

1. THE GUS BUS

100-yard pick six from Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison

