Tuesday Evening Forecast | October 20th 2020

NCWV rain drying up
NCWV rain drying up(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dreary weather will slowly clear out tonight with about average overnight temperatures and a nice breeze overnight. This should keep some fog from forming but still leaving patchy fog in the forecast for any valleys or rivers. Mid-week we will ride out a patch of drier and sunnier weather with temperatures quite warm for late October. Rain returns as we enter into the weekend.

Wednesday: Besides some early morning patchy fog and a few friendly clouds, a sunnier sky will be draped across NCWV. With a stalled out front to the North of us, a few stray raindrops are possible but dry air in place will keep most of the wet weather away. High: 78

Thursday: Very warm daytime temperatures with lots of sunshine. A few clouds to return later with an isolated shower possible. High: 80

Friday: Sunny start then becoming partly cloudy into the afternoon with rain returning later in the day and carrying into the overnight. Some models call for an overnight, isolated storm. High: 78

