W.Va. early voting polling locations

Early voting kicks off this week in West Virginia. It runs from Oct. 21-31 and includes Saturdays. Polling locations aren’t open on Sundays.

Below is a list of all early voting locations in the state where you can cast your ballot. For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Barbour

Barbour County Courthouse, 2nd Floor

26 North Main St, Philippi

Oct 21 - Oct 31

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Berkeley

Berkeley County Voters Registration

400 W. Stephen St, Suite 106 Martinsburg

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Boone

Boone County Courthouse

200 State Street, Madison

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Braxton

Old Fisher Auto Parts Building

309 Main Street, Sutton

Oct 21 - Oct 31

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Brooke

Brooke County Courthouse

632 Main Street, Wellsburg

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Cabell

Cabell County Courthouse

750 5Th Ave Ste 108, Huntington

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Marshall University

1 John Marshall Dr., Huntington

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Milton City Hall

1139 Smith Street, Milton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays; 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Calhoun

Calhoun County Courthouse

363 Main Street, Ste. 201, Grantsville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Clay

Clay County Courthouse

246 Main Street, Clay,

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Doddridge

Doddridge County Courthouse

108 Court Street, Suite 1, West Union

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Fayette

Memorial Building

200 W. Maple Ave, Fayetteville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Green Valley United Methodist Church Annex

6224 Meadow Bridge Rd, Danese

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Montgomery City Hall (Former City National Bank Building)

321 Fourth Ave, Montgomery,

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Gilmer

Gilmer County Courthouse

10 Howard Street, Glenville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Grant

Grant County Courthouse

5 Highland Avenue, Petersburg

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Greenbrier

Courthouse

912 Court Street N., Lewisburg

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Rupert Comm. Center

604 Nicholas St, Rupert

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Hampshire

Hampshire County Courthouse

19 E. Main St, Romney

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Hancock

Hancock County Courthouse

102 N. Court Street, New Cumberland

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Hardy

Hardy County Courthouse

204 Washington Street, Moorefield

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Harrison

Harrison County Courthouse

301 W Main St, Clarksburg

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Meadowbrook Mall

2399 Meadowbrook Rd, Bridgeport

Weekdays: 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Nathan Goff Armory

5 Armory Rd., Clarksburg

Weekdays: 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

The Lighthouse

Rebecca Street, Shinnston

Weekdays: 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

West Milford Community Center

597 Liberty Street, West Milford

Weekdays: 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Jackson

Jackson County Courthouse

100 N Court St, Ripley

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Ravenswood Public Library

323 Virginia Street, Ravenswood

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Jefferson

Jefferson County Courthouse

100 E. Washington St., Charles Town

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Kanawha

Voter Registration Office

415 Quarrier St, Charleston

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Belle Town Hall

1100 East Dupont Ave, Belle

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Detachment

903 Cross Lanes Dr, Cross Lanes

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Elkview Community Center

1058 Main Street Elkview

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Marmet Town Hall

9403 Maccorkle Ave, Marmet

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Nitro Police Department

497 1St Avenue South Nitro

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Sissonville Library

1 Tinney Ln, Sissonville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

St Albans City Hall

1499 Maccorkle Ave, St. Albans

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Lewis

Lewis County Courthouse

110 Center Avenue, Weston

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Lincoln

Election Center

8008 Court Ave., Hamlin

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Harts Community Center

120 Harts Creek, Harts

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mccorkle Community Center

13 Ely Fork Road, Sumerco

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Logan

Logan County Commission Building

325 Stratton St., Logan

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Marion

J. Harper Meredith Building

200 Jackson Street, Fairmont

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Farmington Community Building

1975 Ray Kelley Avenue, Farmington

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

White Hall Public Safety

118 Tygart Valley Mall, White Hall,

Weekdays: 8:30 Am -4:30 Pm

Saturdays: 9:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Marshall

Marshall County Courthouse

600 7Th Street, Moundsville

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mason

Mason County Courthouse

200 6Th Street, Point Pleasant

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

McDowell

McDowell County Courthouse

90 Wyoming St., Suite 109, Welch

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mercer

Mercer County Courthouse

1501 Main Street, Suite 121, Princeton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Covenant Baptist Church

145 Wyndale Dr., Princeton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Four Seasons Answering Service

3311 Coal Heritage Rd, (Bluewell) Bluefield

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Herb Sims Rec.Center/Bluefield Auditorium

1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mineral

Mineral County Courthouse

150 Armstrong Street, Keyser

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mingo

Mingo County Courthouse

78 E. 2Nd Avenue, Williamson

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Larry Joe Harless Community Center

202 Larry Joe Harless Dr., Gilbert

Oct 21 - Oct 24: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Matewan City Hall, Matewan,

Oct 26 - Oct 29: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Kermit Town Hall

US 52, Kermit

Oct 28 - Oct 31: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Monongalia

County Elections Center - Mountaineer Mall

5000 Greenbag Road, Unit D-20, Morgantown

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Fort Pierpont Suite 102

200 Fort Pierpont Dr. Suite 102, Morgantown

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mason Dixon Park

79 Buckeye Rd, Core

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

WVU Alumni Center

1 Alumni Dr. Morgantown

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Monroe

Monroe County 911 Center

39 Nota Street, Union

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Peterstown Town Hall

125 Thomas Street, Peterstown

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Morgan

Morgan County Courthouse

77 Fairfax Street, Room 102, Berkeley Springs

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Nicholas

Nicholas County Courthouse

700 Main Street, Summersville

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Ohio

Ohio County Courthouse

1500 Chapline Street Room 102, Wheeling,

Weekdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Pendleton

Pendleton County Courthouse

100 S. Main Street, Franklin

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Pleasants

Pleasants County Courthouse

301 Court Lane, St. Marys

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Pocahontas

900 10Th Avenue, Marlinton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Preston

Kingwood Shopping Plaza

Corner Mall, 157 Plaza Ct, Kingwood

Mon: 8:30 A.M. - 5:30 P.M.; Tues - Fri: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Putnam

Putnam County Courthouse 2nd Floor

12093 Winfield Road Winfield

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. (Open From 8:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. On Thur)

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Valley Park Conference Center

1 Valley Dr, Hurricane, Wv 25526

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. (Open From 8:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. On Thur)

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Raleigh

Raleigh County Courthouse

215 Main Street, 2nd Floor Ceremonial Courtroom, Beckley

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Randolph

Wees Annex

32 Randolph Ave, Elkins

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Russell Memorial Public Library

10038 Seneca Trail, Mill Creek

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Ritchie

Ritchie County Courthouse

115 E. Main Street, Harrisville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Roane

Roane County Courthouse

200 Main Street, Spencer

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Summers

Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium

451 First Avenue, Hinton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Taylor

Taylor County Courthouse

214 W Main St, Grafton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Taylor County Senior Center

52 Trap Springs Rd., Grafton

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Tucker

Tucker County Courthouse Annex

211 1St Street, Suite 204, Parsons

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Tyler

Tyler County Courthouse

121 Main Street, Middlebourne

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Upshur

Upshur County Courthouse

40 W. Main Street, Buckhannon

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wayne

Wayne County Courthouse

700 Hendricks Street, Wayne

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. (Open From 8:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. On Thur)

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Webster

Webster County Courthouse

2 Court Square, Webster Springs

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wetzel

Wetzel County Courthouse

200 Main Street, New Martinsville

Mon – Fri: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. (Open From 9:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. On Thur)

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wirt

Wirt County Courthouse

19 Washington St., Elizabeth

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wood

Judge Black Annex

315 Market St, Parkersburg

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Blennerhassett VFD

5711 Dupont Road, Parkersburg

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Mineral Wells VFD

1695 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Old Williamstown Elementary

418 Williams Ave, Williamstown

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Vienna Community Building

1605 34Th St, Vienna

Weekdays: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wyoming

Wyoming County Courthouse

24 Main Avenue, Pineville

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

City of Mullens Town Hall

316 Moran Ave, Mullens

Weekends: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Hanover Public Library

5556 Interstate Highway, Hanover

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Oceana Town Hall

1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana

Weekdays: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturdays: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

