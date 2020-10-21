A team in Morgantown want to prevent the stigma behind substance abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Health officials say drug overdoses are on the rise in Monongalia County and one team is doing something about it.

The county’s quick response team in collaboration with the health department, first responders and peer recovery coaches all want to prevent the stigma behind substance abuse.

Brittany Irick from the quick response team says there tends to be shame associated with substance abuse which causes victims to not get the help they need.

“These are human beings too and they need to be treated as such,” said Irick.

The quick response team is dedicated to providing help to those struggling with substance abuse.

“This is a disease and it is medical condition,” said Irick.

That’s why the quick response team is starting a month-long campaign to combat the stigma that surrounds substance abuse.

“We have teamed up with a local radio station and their going to air 30 second commercials that will be featuring individuals who are in recovery and who have been recognized by the quick response team,” said Irick.

Earlier this year the Monongalia county health department received a grant from the department of health and human resources to allow the quick response team to operate until at least through August of 2022.

The team will begin airing the stories of those who have struggled with drugs in the coming days.

“We have to recognize that in order to help this problem,” said Irick.

The number to call is 304-602-3304 or 304-602-3305 for help.

